Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of TTWO traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.81. 138,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,663. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,969,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.