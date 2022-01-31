Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

