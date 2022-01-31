Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.34

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 2285865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

