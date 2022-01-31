TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.55. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 204,702 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

