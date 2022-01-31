Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 0.3%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €41.56 ($46.70) and last traded at €41.94 ($47.12). 106,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.08 ($47.28).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on Talanx in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

