Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 3148037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Insiders purchased a total of 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 over the last three months.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

