Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRX stock remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 477,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,904. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

