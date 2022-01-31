Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Tapestry worth $183,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

