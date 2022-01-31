Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,700 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.4 days.

TWODF stock remained flat at $$1.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWODF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 189 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

