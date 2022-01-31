TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $14.45. TDCX shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 2,175 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDCX stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.07% of TDCX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

