TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TPCS remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Monday. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.62.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

