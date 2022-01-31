Ted Baker (LON:TED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.20

Shares of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.15 ($1.19), with a volume of 269435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.55 ($1.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.48. The company has a market capitalization of £162.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

