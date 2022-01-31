Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Up 4.3%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.