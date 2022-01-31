Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Up 4.3%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

