Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,202,200 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 2,078,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,005.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $4.46. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

