Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $$17.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

