Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $20.46 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and $8.67 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $20.46 or 0.00053167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,384,169 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,702 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

