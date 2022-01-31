TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 123,147 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $26.93.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

