Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

