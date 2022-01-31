Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

