TenX Price Tops $0.0372 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. TenX has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $103,244.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00113804 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.