Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 511,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Terex has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

