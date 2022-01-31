Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $21.49 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Terra has a market cap of $21.49 billion and approximately $2.52 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.63 or 0.00139192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 818,329,593 coins and its circulating supply is 400,757,578 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

