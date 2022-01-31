TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $11.27 billion and $356.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,273,623,849 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

