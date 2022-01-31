Tesla, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $846.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $893.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

