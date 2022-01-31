Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 3,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $90.37 on Monday, hitting $936.72. 34,727,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,956,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,028.81 and its 200 day moving average is $895.25. The company has a market capitalization of $940.72 billion, a PE ratio of 303.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

