Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Kaman comprises approximately 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Kaman worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kaman by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kaman by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. 315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.49 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

