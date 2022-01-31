Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 181,560 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181,560 shares during the quarter. Ferro makes up 1.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Ferro worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE remained flat at $$21.78 during midday trading on Monday. 5,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,289. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

