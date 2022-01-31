Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

