TFI International (TFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

