TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFII opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83. TFI International has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

