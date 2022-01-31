TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 9.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 52,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,937,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

