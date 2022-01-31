Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $$10.92 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.5556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

