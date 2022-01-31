Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of TGSGY remained flat at $$10.92 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.45.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
