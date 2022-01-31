The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BNS stock opened at C$90.33 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$67.90 and a 52 week high of C$93.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

