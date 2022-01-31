The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE CEE opened at $23.23 on Monday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9531 dividend. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
