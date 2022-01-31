The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE CEE opened at $23.23 on Monday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9531 dividend. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.