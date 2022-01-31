The Corgi of PolkaBridge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,855.00 (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $536,317.08 and approximately $25,855.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

