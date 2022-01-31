The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) was upgraded by CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$89.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

DSG traded up C$2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,495. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$68.61 and a 1 year high of C$115.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$97.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.15.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,076,150.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.