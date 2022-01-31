The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

