The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stake Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,982 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 18.51% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $51,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 304,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $4,216,990.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,177 shares of company stock worth $22,829,753.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRA. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BATRA traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $27.66. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.