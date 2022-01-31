The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 562 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $214.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

