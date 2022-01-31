The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,743 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $193.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

