The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,743 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

