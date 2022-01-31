The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.52% of Popular worth $32,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Popular by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Popular by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Popular by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.