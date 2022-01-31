The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of UGI worth $36,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

