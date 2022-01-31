The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3,714.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,235 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $40,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.