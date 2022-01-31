The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 16,435 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $39,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

