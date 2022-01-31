The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 508,810 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.36% of Univest Financial worth $35,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $884.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

