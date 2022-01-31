The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,507,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.