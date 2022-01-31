The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,980,000 after purchasing an additional 320,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.86 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

