The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $39,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $166.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.